Army’s Trishakti Corps demonstrates combat readiness

The Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps successfully conducted a live fire exercise, demonstrating its battle readiness, rapid deployment, and precision strike capabilities in high-altitude warfare. The exercise was specifically designed to test the corps’ operational effectiveness in the challenging mountainous terrain of Sikkim, a region of strategic significance.

According to the Defence PRO, Guwahati, the participating units showcased coordinated firepower and precision engagement, reaffirming their ability to swiftly adapt to diverse operational scenarios.

The exercise highlights the Indian Army’s commitment to maintaining high standards of efficiency, agility, and mission readiness across all terrains. With a continuous focus on modernisation and combat preparedness, the Army remains fully equipped to address evolving security challenges in the region.

