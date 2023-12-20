Army commemorates victory in Battle of Hilli

Indian Army, Kripan Division under aegis of Trishakti Corps commemorated 53 years of the victory in the Battle of Hilli at War Memorial located at Hilli in South Dinajpur today. According to an Army official, this was a decisive battle fought by Indian Army during Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

The event was attended by military and civil dignitaries of Indian Armed Forces , Border Security Force, Cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and veteran soldiers. It commenced with ‘flagging in’ of a cycle rally from Panagarh and a motorcycle rally from Binnaguri to the town of Hilli.

General Officer Commanding, Kripan Division honoured the heroes of battle by laying wreath at War Memorial. During the event an immaculate march past was carried out by the Junior Division Cadets of 7th Battalion NCC and a cultural programme presented by the school children.

