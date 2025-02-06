Armed Bangladeshi miscreants attack BSF in S Dinajpur

Tension escalated along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Malikpur, South Dinajpur, as Bangladeshi miscreants launched yet another attack on BSF personnel in the early hours of Wednesday.

Armed with sharp weapons, sticks, and wire cutters, the miscreants illegally crossed the International Border (IB) twice within hours, attempting to smuggle goods and loot villagers near the fenced area.

During the first intrusion on the intervening night of 4-5 February, BSF personnel intercepted the miscreants, forcing them to retreat. However, just hours later, another larger group re-entered the area, armed and ready for confrontation. When challenged by the BSF, the miscreants turned aggressive, launching a violent attack with dahs (machetes) and other sharp-edged weapons. Despite warnings, the intruders encircled the BSF team and attempted to snatch a soldier’s firearm, leading to a fierce scuffle. One BSF jawan sustained injuries in the assault.

According to a Press statement, faced with imminent danger, the BSF troops fired non-lethal munitions to deter the attackers, but the miscreants remained undeterred. As the situation worsened, a BSF soldier fired in self-defence, forcing the attackers to flee. Due to dense fog in the area, the miscreants vanished under cover of darkness. A subsequent search operation led to the discovery of an injured Bangladeshi national, who was immediately evacuated to Gangarampur Hospital for medical treatment. As of now, his condition is stable.

The BSF also recovered sharp weapons, sticks, and wire cutters from the site.

Medical aid was provided to the injured BSF personnel. The incident has once again raised serious concerns about the rising audacity of cross-border criminal networks, prompting heightened security measures along the Indo-Bangladesh border.