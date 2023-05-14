Arambagh apple farmers enjoy good yield of experimental varieties

The research on Apple farming has now made it possible to bring in a variety of apple saplings which can thrive at lower altitudes in the plains, under normal climatic conditions.

At the special initiative taken by Arambagh BDO Kaushik Banerjee, apple farming is being carried out under the MGNREGA scheme at Malaypur-II gram panchayat in Chakber area of Arambagh sub-division. The Arambagh BDO said, “Arambagh sub-division is a flood-prone area.

Nearly, every year due to excessive rains and cyclonic circulations, farmers lose crops like paddy, potato, lentils and vegetables, incurring great losses. An innovative idea was taken on an experiential basis to go ahead for apple farming with a hope that a good yield of apples will fetch a good profit, which can compensate for losses of crops due to natural calamities.

” More than 400 apple saplings of varieties, Anna tropical beauty and Dorsett Golden, were procured from Himachal Pradesh in 2021. All the necessary agricultural precautions were followed for a healthy growth of the saplings to let it grow into mature trees.

The hard labour of the farmers yielded good results. It is a moment of great pride and joy for the farmers to find out that the trees are now laden with fruits. “The apples are not yet fully ripe, yet they are quite sweet and delicious,” said BDO Banerjee.

The encouraging apple yield is attracting more and more farmers towards this innovative idea towards apple farming, which can provide them good profits.