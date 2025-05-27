App cab crash claims life of biker near Tea Board

A fatal road accident in Kolkata’s Tea Board area claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Monday morning, marking a grim start to the week in the city. The incident took place near the busy Tea Board crossing, where a speeding app-based cab rammed into a stationary motorcycle from behind. According to police sources, the accident occurred during the early hours as the bike was headed from Howrah towards Kolkata. Eyewitnesses said the app cab, allegedly travelling at high speed, lost control and collided with the motorcycle, throwing the rider off and eventually crashing into the road divider.

Emergency services were rushed to the spot soon after receiving a distress call. The severely injured motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The app cab driver and two passengers were also injured in the crash and are currently undergoing treatment. Police have seized the vehicle and launched a formal investigation into the incident. The CCTV footage from the area is being examined to determine the sequence of events and assess whether negligence or speeding contributed to the crash. This accident adds to a worrying rise in road mishaps involving app-based cabs across Kolkata. In March, another such incident was reported when a brake-failure led a vehicle to slam into a stationary cab on Eastern Bypass, injuring multiple passengers.

Earlier in January, a cab was crushed on the Belghoria Expressway after a collision with a lorry, leaving both the driver and passengers critically injured. Authorities have expressed concern over the increasing number of app cab-related accidents in the city and are urging stricter enforcement of traffic norms and speed regulations to ensure commuter safety.

