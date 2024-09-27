Anubrata Mondal back but core committee to look after party affairs in Birbhum: TMC

Anubrata Mondal walked into the party office after two years on Wednesday, the Trinamul Congress has made it clear that the core committee will continue to run the party organization in the district.

In the absence of Anubrata Mondal, the post of district president has been left vacant and chief minister Mamata Banerjee had formed a core committee to run the TMC organisation in the district. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has already made it clear that the core committee will run the party organization in Birbhum.

The core committee successfully handled the three-tier gram panchayat polls and Lok sabha polls peacefully.

The district party office has received a fresh coat of paint. Anubrata walked into the office after a gap of almost two years.

On Tuesday, he arrived at his Nichupatti House in Bolpur straight from Tihar Jail accompanied by his daughter Sukanya Mondal.

“I will take some rest and hope to visit the blocks of Birbhum after Kali Puja,” Anubrata said. He has directed party leaders to concentrate on the organisation for the 2026 polls.

Though chief minister Mamata Banerjee was present in town on Tuesday, she neither commented anything about Anubrata nor did she meet him personally.

Yesterday, several top TMC district leaders like minister Chandranath Sinha, Bikash Roy Choudhury, Labhpur MLA, Abhijit Sinha etc and others were present to welcome him. However, zilla sabhadhipati kajal Shiekh was absent.

Anubrata said that he is having pain in his legs but will sit three hours from 4 pm to 7 pm everyday in his office to solve the party problems and meet locals.

Security has been beefed up at the party office in Bolpur.