Another BJP MLA in North Dinajpur falls out with party

A day after BJP MLA of Kaliyaganj Soumen Roy rejoined the Trinamul Congress, the BJP MLA from Raiganj, Krishna Kalyani, today expressed his grievances against district BJP leaders.

While there are speculations that Mr Kalyani may also switch sides to the BJP and is taking some time, the MLA said today that he wants to continue his work as the people’s representative but “without any guidance of BJP leaders.”

Mr Kalyani’s father, the late Dindayal Kalyani, was a TMC leader, while Krishna Kalyani had good relations with both former TMC leader Subhendu Adhikary and Rajib Bandapadhaya. After both Mr Adhikary and Mr Bandapadhaya left the TMC before the last Assembly elections, Mr Kalyani joined the BJP and contested the elections from Raiganj on a BJP ticket and also emerged victorious.

“District BJP leaders have not been contacting me for the last few months. The president of the district BJP committee is not informing me of all the programmes of the party. I feel insulted. As such, I have decided to work for the people in my constituency without any guidance from the BJP. At present, I do not want to join any other party,” Mr Kalyani told media persons here today.

The President of the North Dinajpur BJP committee, Basudev Sarkar, however, said that the allegations levelled by Mr Kalyani were baseless. “We have no such problem in the party,” he said.

The President of the North Dinajpur TMC committee, Kanaiyalal Agarwal, on the other hand, said that Mr Kalyani has not contacted them about joining the TMC yet. “If such a thing comes up, we will discuss it in our district committee. If he is transparent enough, his proposal could be sent to the state party committee,” Mr Agarwal said.