Anis murder case: CPM hits out at Mamata government

Protests over Anis Khan’s death continued today in the city as the SFI led a protest rally till Aliah University campus of Park Circus, condemning the arrest of the students yesterday by the police while the CPIM has criticized the chief minister over alleged threat to the family of the deceased to ditch the demand for a CBI probe.

The SFI today began its protest march to the Aliah University campus of Park Circus to protest against what they alleged was inhuman police action against the students of the university who were arrested yesterday during their protest rally till the Writer’s Building.

SFI leader Dipsita Dhar said it was unacceptable how the police decided to act against the protestors than focusing on nabbing the assailants of Anis Khan, a youth murdered in the dead of night by assailants in police uniform. The SFI procession from Entally raised slogans for justice but as they reached Park Circus, were interrupted by the police with whom they got engaged in a scuffle.

Srijan Bhattacharya, Left student leader alleged that the police manhandled them and several of their women protestors and claimed that the SFI will not budge from its intention to seek justice for the death of a student activist Anish Khan.

The CPIM MP and former Kolkata mayor, Bikasranjan Bhattacharya, took to his Facebook profile and wrote that it was condemnable how under Mamata Banerjee’s regime, the family of the deceased is being threatened to ditch their demand for a CBI probe. He said it was quite apparent who is afraid of a transparent and unbiased investigation. He alleged that Anish’s family is being tempted with lucrative and false promises and threats to step down from their demand for a fair probe.

The claims of Mr Bhattacharya gains relevance at a time when the chief minister Mamata Banerjee today told the media that people ought to have their faith in the police since CBI has allegedly failed to crack several cases. She cited examples of cases during the Left Front regime and accused the Left of raising unjustified demands.

The renewed attacks by the CPIM comes in the wake of Anis Khan’s father pleading for a CBI probe today, claiming that he refuses to repose his faith in the state police even though two police personnel of Amta Police Station were arrested today in connection with the murder case. The father re-iterated his objection, reasoning that now when at least two police personnel were arrested in the case, how can he not demand a CBI investigation for a fair probe. He reminded that his son was killed by assailants, one of whom was in police uniform.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Student’s Union today protested in front of Banga Bhawan in Delhi, demanding justice. Aishi Ghosh, a Left activist, said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should not be under the wrong impression that protests are only limited to West Bengal. She assured that India will not rest till justice is delivered.