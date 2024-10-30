Animal lovers urge compassion on strays during Diwali

North Kolkata Kennel Club has requested people not to throw crackers on stray animals.

Rana Ganguly, a well-known pet lover in the city said it is most unfortunate that some people have a tendency to throw firecrackers at stray dogs. The dogs run out of fear and many of them get run over by vehicles. Moreover, there are many pets, who are scared of firecrackers. Many pets die of shock, unable to bear the sound of crackers. He said it should be made mandatory that no bursting of fire crackers would be allowed after 10 pm.

Raja Sen, ornithologist said because of bright lights in and around pandals, birds cannot sleep and many of them die due to sleeplessness. “In our country, few care for birds and animals and have no idea what harm they cause to the birds. The birds cannot sleep and if this sound pollution continues for four to five consecutive days, leading to their death.

The Kolkata Police too, through public address system, are requesting people not to throw firecrackers at stray animals. The commissioner of police, along with senior officers visited several shops selling firecrackers to ensure that banned firecrackers are not sold.

Doctors of Belgachia Veterinary College said many pets, particularly rabbits and cats often die of shock. Some develop nausea and cannot take food for days together. “We should be careful while bursting crackers and never throw crackers on them,” they requested.