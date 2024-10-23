Andal station gets major makeover under Amrit Bharat scheme

The redevelopment of Andal Junction in Asansol division of Eastern Railway, under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme is rapidly advancing, promising to provide enhanced amenities and services for passengers.

Andal Junction, located in the Andal CD block of the West Burdwan district, is an NSG 4 category station on the Howrah-New Delhi Grand Chord Line. It serves as a vital junction, connecting the Burdwan Line, Dhanbad Line, Deoghar Line and Sainthia branch line, and is in close proximity to the largest goods yard in the Asansol division.

“The station’s strategic location and historical significance make it an ideal candidate for modernisation under the central scheme,” according to Chetna Nand Singh, divisional railway manager of Asansol Division.

Key enhancements include improved station access and traffic circulation within the circulating area (19,223 sqm), construction of an entrance porch (24 sqm), and provision of toilets for divyangjan (7.5 sqm). The station will also receive significant aesthetic upgrades to its façade and elevation.

To enhance comfort and convenience for passengers, an air-conditioned waiting hall (91 sqm) and a new indoor toilet block (60 sqm) for male and female passengers will be established. The project also includes expanding the parking area (3,221 sqm) and constructing a foot-over bridge with ramps to ensure safety and accessibility. Platform enhancements, such as resurfacing and the installation of new platform shelters, are also part of the plan.

Provisions for executive lounges, kiosks promoting local products under the ‘one station one product’ scheme, and upgraded passenger information systems are also planned.