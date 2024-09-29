Amrit Mahotsav Museum in Balagarh opens for public

The research work and its implementation by National Service Scheme Unit-ll, under the guidance of Partha Chattopadhyay, the teacher of Balagarh Bijoy Krishna Mahavidyalaya and his team of students, have made it possible for setting up of Amrit Mahotsav Museum, upholding the Balagarh history and heritage.

Amrit Mahotsav Museum was today opened for public viewing in the presence of Burdwan University registrar Dr Sujit Choudhury, renowned historian professor Dr Biswanath Bandyopadhyay and Burdwan University Museum in-charge Shyam Sunder Behera.

The principal of Balagarh Bijoy Krishna Mahavidyalaya Dr Pratap Bandyopadhyay appreciated the initiative taken by the institution teacher. He said, “The rare historical collections displayed in the museum not only enriches us with the Balagarh history and heritage but also of Hooghly district. People will be highly enthusiastic to get knowledge of the then existing society, art and culture, religious rituals, festivals and beliefs, trade and commerce, mechanical and medical science and more,”

Out of more than one thousand historical manuscripts, 700 of them could be deciphered by expert Vivekananda Bandyopadhyay from Asiatic society. The manuscripts are related to the Mahabharata, Purana, Buddha tantra and ancient medical science and treatment. The manuscripts have been displayed for public view.

Two hundred-years-old encyclopaedia has been placed in a glass case. Renowned filmmaker Mrinal Sen had screened them in his movie ‘Akaler Sandhane’.

A brief history of the revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for the cause of motherland attracts the attention of the visitors.

In a showcase are displayed the belongings and used items of Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee and his family members.

The entire historical places and monuments of Balagarh sub-division are well presented, which includes temples, mosque, zamindar estates and more than 300 rare photographs of historical importance. The ongoing modification in terracotta art and style have been placed in a sequence. Century old journals, literature, news publications and postal stamps speak of the culture and thoughts of the then people and society.

Boat manufacturing has been carried out in Balagarh for centuries and so the history of boat manufacturing has been presented through replicas of boats.

The registrar of Burdwan University, Sujit Choudhury said the museum at Balagarh is a marvellous work and it will serve as a source of encouragement to the students of history and research work.