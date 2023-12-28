Amrit Bharat train from Malda to Bengaluru

If all goes as planned, Bengal could get the first Amrit Bharat train this Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the first route of Amrit Bharat train from the state on 30 December, virtually. The premium train is to be run between Malda to Bangalore.

The maiden journey is expected to be as a part of the expected inaugural of two Amrit Bharat trains, including routes between Ayodhya and Darbhanga and Malda and Bangalore. According to sources in the railway, like the Vande Bharat rakes, the train is to have state-of-the-art passenger amenities.

However, unlike the Vande Bharat Express, the rakes are orange and grey in colour and include sleeper coaches as well. As informed by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the driver’s cabin in the trains has been strategically designed to minimize tiredness. The driver’s cabin also included an air condition facility for the comfort of the loco pilot. For passengers, seats include charging points for mobiles and cushioning.

According to the railway minister, the trial run of the trains have been done with results better than what was being expected. Like Vande Bharat, the trains are to be operated on general run for a few months and tested in various situations and conditions. The train would then be improved according to the observations. According to sources, even as the virtual flagging off ceremony of the MaldaBangalore route is expected by the end of this week, the fare chart and time table are yet to be confirmed.