Amit Shah’s Bengal tour planned in March-end postponed

A scheduled tour of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to West Bengal to take stock of the organisational setup of BJP in the state has been postponed for some time, according to the party’s state president and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar.

As per the initial schedule, the Union minister was supposed to reach Kolkata on March 29 night for a single-day tour. He was supposed to attend a number of organisational meetings of the party on March 30.

However, according to Majumdar, the scheduled tour has been postponed because of the Eid festival. “But surely, he will be making a tour of the state very soon. The changed schedule will be announced soon, Majumdar said.

He also said that amid the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled next year not only the Union Home Minister but other central leaders of BJP will start making frequent tours to the state in the days to come.

This is not the first time in the recent past that the Union Home Minister’s tour to West Bengal has been postponed.

Earlier in January this year, HM Shah was scheduled to attend a public rally in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal as well as attend other organisational meetings in the state. But that tour was also called off because of other preoccupations of the Union Home Minister.

The scheduled tour of the Union Home Minister later this month was also important considering that the state unit of the party is slated to have its new state president shortly. Majumdar, being already a Union Minister of State, would not be able to continue occupying the chair of the party’s state president for long since BJP follows the ‘one person, one post’ policy.

Last week, the state unit of BJP in West Bengal announced the list of 25 organisational district presidents in the state, out of whom 15 were new faces.

The total number of organisational districts of BJP in West Bengal stands at 43, covering the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies and 294 Assembly constituencies in the entire state.

Once the final and total list of organisational district presidents is announced, it will follow the crucial announcement of the new state president of the party in West Bengal.