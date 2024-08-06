Amid unrest in B’desh, Mamata appeals to people to maintain peace in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed her party and Cabinet colleagues to refrain from making any comment or social media post on the situation in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon Air Force in Ghaziabad – around 30 km from Delhi – on Monday evening, hours after resigning as Prime Minister amid violent protests that killed over 300 people in the neighboring country since last month.

Following a state Cabinet meeting on Monday, the Chief Minister also issued a public appeal through the media, requesting the common people to refrain from getting trapped in any kind of provocation on the Bangladesh issue.

Advertisement

“Refrain from making any comment that can create tension or violence. All of us are anxious about the situation evolving in Bangladesh. But do not make any post or comment on the issue that might disturb peace in the state and the country,” the Chief Minister said.

She also accused a section of the BJP leaders of making comments on the developments in Bangladesh.

“They have already started making some posts which they should not have done. I have asked my leaders to refrain from doing the same. I request all to maintain peace,” Banerjee said.

Earlier, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that it is time to be ready to give shelter to several refugees who might come to India in the backdrop of the unrest in Bangladesh.

Speaking to mediapersons, Adhikari said he would like to request Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and the Chief Minister to discuss the matter in advance with the Union government.

He also said that the chances of an influx of refugees will increase if the situation does not normalise in Bangladesh in the next three days.

He also reminded that as per the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), if any person comes to India from Bangladesh after becoming a victim of religious violence, we must give them the necessary shelter.