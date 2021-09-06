Amid hopes, Edwards back to work to ‘unite Gorkhas’

As former leader of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) Ajoy Edwards returned to the Hills amid a rousing welcome from supporters today, he said he would “certainly fight” elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) if they were held anytime soon.

Mr Edwards, who announced on 29 August from Ladakh that he was parting ways with the GNLF, which he joined in 2017, returned to Siliguri yesterday after a month-long family trip. Earlier on 22 August, an audio message he sent to his GNLF members went viral on social media, in which he had accused GNLF president Mann Ghisingh of using him and betraying him.

Amid the ever-changing equation in Hill politics, Edwards’ move to quit the GNLF is being considered significant, as observers say he has been able to win many a hearts, mostly through his philanthropic work among the masses in Darjeeling. His announcement to quit also triggered an exodus in the party that has always been synonymous with the Gorkhaland agitation in the Hills, with observers fearing for the party’s popularity.

Moreover, his’ “bold step” to speak against the GNLF leadership’s alleged weaknesses is being taken by many as a “new ray of hope,” especially among the young masses, who see in him a youth icon who may change the way politics has so far been played in the Hills.

As “long live our youth leader” echoed in the air at the Rohini Gate area today, a young supporter waiting to welcome him on the highway at Sukna near Siliguri said, “Ajoy Edwards, hamro ashaa” (Ajoy Edwards, our hope). Mr Edwards himself said today that a “new era of politics” will now begin in the Hills, where diplomacy will play an important part.

“The GNLF is under the BJP, other parties work under the state government, but this should not happen. We must use diplomacy, and from now on, I will use diplomacy to deal with the Centre and the state,” he said.

Stating that he was now a representative of the “silent majority,” Edwards said that he would work to come to power with this “majority” and work to unite the Gorkha community for the “one agenda, a separate state of Gorkhaland.” Stating that the much talked about ‘permanent political solution’ (PPS) to the Hill problem meant “Gorkhaland” to him, he said that the Gorkha community must unite to fight for it.

Asked about a case that the GNLF had filed in the Supreme court against what the party called the “unconstitutional GTA,” Mr Edwards said that that case was filed by the party, but that he was now “free as a bird.” “As such, I will now take decisions of my own free will. I will certainly contest the GTA elections if held,” he said.

“I am also drooling for power, but why? It is for the poorest of the poor people that I have met these three years (in the GNLF). We want to come to power and work for these poor people and work for Gorkha unity,” he said at the Rohini Gate at Simulbarie, around 20 km away from Siliguri, where he talked with reporters on the way to Darjeeling.

Stating that he was not allowed by the party to work in other areas, except for Darjeeling, said that he would now work right from the Plains/Terai and the Dooars and go to the Hills by taking everyone in the stride.

According to him, the people, including those belonging to several communities and not only the Gorkhas, from the Plains, Terai and the Dooars had always been left out of politics surrounding the region. Mr Edwards also put to rest “rumours” that he would join some other political party.

“Whatever we do, we will do while standing on our own feet. Opening a new party is not a cakewalk. We will make a decision in time,” he said.