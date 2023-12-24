AMC secretary lodges FIR after `87L fraud

The authority of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) has lodged an FIR at Kulti police station against a civic employee for alleged financial fraud to the tune of Rs.87 lakh. Congress councillor Ghulam Sarowar has been vocal and raised voice over the issue in the last board meeting of the year 2023 after which the written complaint has been lodged.

Talking to the media Bidhan Upadhyay, mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) said that one financial fraud has been found in Kulti borough office during the tenure of the previous board and the civic body has lodged a police complaint. The Kulti Police, under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) will now investigate the matter, he added.

The secretary of Asansol Municipal Corporation, Subhajit Basu has lodged the FIR at Kulti police station urging the inspector in-charge to immediately probe the case and take actions. Incidentally, one Somnath Mahato, resident of Chinakuri area and a peon working in contract employment was supposed to deposit cash of Rs 1.76 lakh on 21 December 2020 but went missing. The civic authority after contacting the bank came to know that the fund was not deposited. Though at that time an FIR was lodged but due to some unknown reasons no enquiry took place.

After the written complaint of Congress councillor Gholam Sarovar to the AMC secretary a few months ago, the present board again conducted an audit and it was found that a total of Rs 86,86,989 was not deposited at the bank between 1 April 2015 to December 2020. A three-member committee was formed with the legal advisor, finance officer and another official to investigate the matter and submit the report. The accused contract worker never visited the bank and used fake stamps and deposit slips.

Since then the contract worker peon is absconding. A show cause notice is also issued against the other officials of the department of Kulti borough seeking an explanation. The AMC secretary after getting a nod from the mayor lodged the fresh FIR at Kulti police station.