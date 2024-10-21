AMC councillor gets threat letter through mail, lodges complaint

Trinamul Congress (TMC) sitting councillor of ward 63 of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) has received a threat letter through speed post yesterday and has lodged a written complaint at Kulti police station under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate last night. The incident has created a stir in Kulti.

Salim Akhtar Ansari, TMC councillor of ward 63 in Kulti received the threat letter through a speed post sent by some unknown person through the Kulti Post Office around 2 pm yesterday. It has been signed and collected by his family in his absence.

“I have opened the envelope yesterday evening after coming back home and found that there was a small piece of paper inside it and the sender has threatened me to face dire consequences after the Chhath Puja is over and has underlined it with red ink. I fear that somebody is trying to harm me and I have sought police help,” said Salim Akhtar Ansari.

Advertisement

He claimed that he has no idea about who has sent him the letter as he has no enemies.

Bidhan Upadhyay, mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation said that he is aware of the letter and has spoken to the councillor over phone and has urged the Kulti police to take appropriate steps.

Assistant Commissioner of Police West of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), Sheikh Javed Hussein said that the Kulti police have already started investigations after getting the complaint.

The CCTV footage around the Kulti Post Office will be scanned to find out the suspected sender, he added.

Till the time of reporting Kulti police has not picked up or detained anybody in this connection.