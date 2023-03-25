Along with Mamata’s dharna, protests planned across state: Chandrima

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Bandyopadhyay will lead the twoday dharma on 29 March to protest against the financial deprivation by the Centre, Mahila Trinamul president Chandrima Bhattacharya said today.

The dharna will be held in all the districts up to the block level.

Mrs Bhattacharya said the Centre was deliberately trying to stall the development in the rural areas. The BJP leaders are trying to incite the rural people and tell them that the state government has not carried out any development. Against the conspiracy of the saffron party Trinamul will conduct a massive campaign to make people aware of the actual picture. “Our leader had written several letters to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention and release of funds. But nothing has come out so far. Miss Banerjee has taken the initiative to repair and upgrade the roads with the state government funds.”

Mrs Bhattacharya regretted that because of the vindictive attitude of the Centre, rural people were suffering. Those who work under MGNREGA have not got their money.

The houses under Bangla Aavas Yojana could not be built due to non-availability of funds.

Meanwhile, former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumarswamy met Miss Banerjee at her residence and discussed current issues.

She had met Akhilesh Yadav last week and Naveen Patnaik, yesterday. Miss Banerjee is likely to go to Delhi in early April to meet the opposition leaders.