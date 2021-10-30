Alliance Air flights connecting city, Patna, Lucknow from 1 Nov

Alliance Air has announced it is expanding its aerial connectivity with the launch of its new flight services that would seek to connect Kolkata to Patna and Lucknow from the first of November.

The airline said, keeping in view the upcoming festivals of Diwali and Chaath Puja, its new flight services will come into effect from 1st November where direct flights between Kolkata-PatnaKolkata and Lucknow-PatnaLucknow will be introduced. Further, the flight will connect Kolkata-Lucknow-Kolkata via Patna.

Alliance Air will deploy its 70 seater aircraft to connect these cities and highlighted that their aircraft only has a window or aisle seats with adequate leg space. The flight will operate four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. It highlighted that Flight 9I 971 will depart from Kolkata at 3:05 pm and arrive in Patna at 4:35 pm.

In the next leg of the journey, the flight will depart from Patna at 5:15 pm and arrive in Lucknow at 6:40 pm. On the return route to Kolkata, the flight will depart from Lucknow at 7:15 pm and arrive in Patna at 8:50 pm. It will then take off from Patna at 9:15 pm and arrive in Kolkata at 10:45 pm.

The airline announced that the all-inclusive oneway inaugural fare for KolkataPatna will be starting at Rs 4,810, Patna-Lucknow at Rs 4,363, Lucknow-Patna at Rs. 4,315 and Patna- Kolkata at Rs 4,315.

Alliance Air highlighted that will be landing in Patna for the first time and believes that with these new flights, travellers from Kolkata, Patna and Lucknow will get better connectivity options during Diwali and Chhath Puja and will also get multiple options for onward connectivity to the rest of the country.