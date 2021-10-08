Alliance Air announces new flights between city & NE states

In a bid to further improve aerial connectivity between the East and North East region, Alliance Air has announced new flights which include services from Kolkata to Aizawl via Guwahati.

The airline announced that it will flag off its flight operations in the route KolkataAizawl via Guwahati, and onwards to Shillong on 18 October. Direct flights will be available from Aizawl to Guwahati and Shillong on the same date. Alliance Air announced that it will deploy its luxurious 70 seater ATR 72 600 aircraft to connect these cities. The flight will operate four days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Explaining the flight schedule, the airline in its statement said Flight 9I 755 will depart from Kolkata at 07:50hrs and arrive in Guwahati at 09:20hrs. It will then depart from Guwahati at 09:50hrs and arrive in Aizawl at 10:45hrs. It will depart from Aizawl at 11:15hrs and arrive in Shillong at 12:15hrs.

The return flight will depart from Shillong at 12:45 hrs and arrive in Aizawl at 13:45 hrs. It will depart from Aizawl at 14:10 hrs and arrive in Guwahati at 15:20 hrs. The flight will depart from Guwahati at 15:55 hrs and arrive in Kolkata at 17:25 hrs.

The airline mentioned that all-inclusive one-way inaugural fares for KolkataGuwahati will be starting at Rs 4624 while the GuwahatiAizawl route will be starting at INR 3189. The Aizawl-Shillong route at Rs 2,634, and Aizawl-Guwahati will be starting at Rs 2,734.

The airline highlighted that with these new flights, travellers from Guwahati, Aizawl and Shillong will get multiple options for onward connectivity to the rest of the country. It notified that there are only aisle seats in Alliance Air and the aircraft has comfortable leg space.