All flights between Kolkata and Ahmedabad cancelled

An Ahmedabad-bound flight from Kolkata was forced to return mid-air on Wednesday afternoon after the runway at Ahmedabad airport was abruptly closed following an Air India aircraft incident, airport officials confirmed.

IndiGo flight 6E 318, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft (registration VTIPP), had departed from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata at 1.49 p.m. local time. Shortly after takeoff, the flight was recalled due to a closure at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, where a separate Air India aircraft had encountered a runway incident, prompting emergency protocol. The IndiGo flight, which had 179 passengers on board, was scheduled to land in Ahmedabad at 2.52 p.m. but was directed to return to Kolkata while airborne. It landed safely and was assigned stand number 105 upon return. No injuries were reported, and passengers were deboarded without incident. Airport sources said that all further flights to Ahmedabad have been suspended until further notice. Kolkata airport authorities confirmed the suspension, stating that they were awaiting clearance from their counterparts in Ahmedabad before resuming operations on the affected route. Further updates are awaited from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airport authorities regarding the cause and resolution of the runway closure.

“Flight Al 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice from NSCBI Airport Kolkata. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation,” said an official of NSCBI Airport.

Meanwhile, in light of the AI171 crash, an operational control room has been activated at the ministry of civil aviation to coordinate all details. Ministry also gave contact, 011-24610843 | 9650391859 on X-Handle. “In light of the recent incident involving #AirIndia Flight Al171, an Operational Control Room has been activated at @MoCA_GoI (New Delhi) to oversee and coordinate all necessary response measures. For assistance or information, kindly contact: (Delhi Control Room) 011-24610843 |9650391859

Operation Control Room (Ahmedabad) 9978405304 |079-23251900, ministry tweeted.

“We are committed to swift response and full support to all affected,” Civil Aviation ministry tweeted on X-Handle.