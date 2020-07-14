The Alipurduar district administration has done well when it comes to implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme during the period of lockdown. Alipurduar has also counted the highest number of Forest Rights Act beneficiaries, who were provided 100 days’ employment in the financial year 2019-20, officials here have said.

According to officials, the district administration has already reached the target, which it was actually supposed to achieve only in the month of November.

“A total of 215317 households have been given work under the MGNREGA project, where 6151404 working days have been created till 8 July 8,” an official said.

“A total of 28.57 days of work was provided per household in the district,” the official added.

“Alipurduar district has been able to put up the best performance among the other districts in north Bengal in the current year, if figures till 8 July are anything to go by,” he said.

The district has already achieved 64.59 percent of the total labour budget allotted for the district for the year 2020- 21, it is learnt.

“All credit for this good performance goes to our entire team of the administration. We are issuing new job cards to migrant workers with great priority. We have already given work to more than 5000 migrant workers,” said the Alipurduar District Magistrate, Surendra Kumar Meena.

“We have already achieved the target, which we were asked to meet till November. Work is being carried out everywhere, but by maintaining social distance and following all other guidelines during this period of lockdown,” Mr Meena added.

It is learnt that 1251 households of Forest Rights Act beneficiaries had been provided more than 100 days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi scheme in 2019-20, which, according to officials, happens to be by far the highest number of such households to be given the work in the entire state.