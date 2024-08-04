Alipore zoo gets e-cycles

Zookeepers at the Alipore Zoological Garden, Kolkata, received electric cycles yesterday to easily inspect the enclosures and their surroundings. This initiative came in collaboration with Motovolt Mobility, an electric vehicle manufacturer.

This significant step would foster sustainable green mobility and create a green commuting solution by providing e-cycles for zoo members, thereby embracing eco-friendly choices for a healthier future. Thanking Motovolt Mobility, Subhankar Sengupta, the chief conservator of forests and director of the Alipore Zoological Garden, said, “This initiative will promote environmental sustainability within the zoo premise.” The program is also a part of Motovolt’s World Tiger Day, an observance highlighting the company’s commitment to conservation and environmental stewardship.

Anirban Chatterjee, head of business transformation at Motovolt Mobility, said, “We handed electric cycles to the zoo authority as part of our commitment to inclusive growth and community support. Our eco-friendly e-cycles produce no noise or pollution, unlike the traditional transport mode, making them suitable for both animals and visitors.

Our products allow for quiet and easy commuting throughout the zoo, ensuring a peaceful environment for everyone.” Motovolt, to date, has deployed over 20,000 vehicles, collectively offsetting 1.42 lakh kgs of carbon emissions, while significantly enhancing the livelihoods of numerous delivery personnel. Tushar Choudhary, the founder and CEO of Motovolt said, “This collaboration with the zoo authority is another step towards our commitment to advancing sustainable transportation and driving a positive environmental impact in India’s evolving EV market.”