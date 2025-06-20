Airport officials mull changing high-rise rules

Authorities at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport are planning to implement stricter regulations on high-rise construction within a 20-kilometre radius of the airport, following increased safety concerns in the wake of the recent air crash in Ahmedabad.

Though no official notification has been issued yet, sources said the airport authority has already begun informal consultations with local elected representatives in the surrounding municipalities, including Bidhannagar, Madhyamgram, New Barrackpore, and North Dum Dum. The proposed regulation would make it mandatory for builders to obtain prior clearance from airport authorities before initiating any large-scale high-rise projects within the designated radius. Applications are expected to be processed through an online portal, and only upon receiving clearance will municipalities approve building plans.

Currently, construction within the airport’s designated “funnel area”—the air corridor used for aircraft landing and takeoff — is subject to height restrictions. For example, in Madhyamgram Municipality, buildings in Wards 26, 27, and 28 are limited to two storeys, and special approval is needed for construction near Fatesha canal in New Barrackpore.

The current maximum permissible height in the region is 45 metres, but authorities are reportedly considering reducing this limit further. Officials say the move aims to prevent obstruction to flight paths and improve overall aviation safety.

Though the policy is yet to be formalised, the airport authority’s discussions with civic officials signal a proactive approach. “Safety is the top priority,” one official said. “We cannot afford any risks near critical flight corridors.” The final directive is expected to be issued soon, marking a significant shift in urban planning regulations around one of eastern India’s busiest airports.