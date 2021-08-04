AIGL fast: War of words between SP Sharma, GNLF

A war of words has started between the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and the Bharati Tamang faction of the All India Gorkha League (AIGL).

The general secretary of the AIGL camp, SP Sharma, is on a fast-unto-death, demanding Darjeeling MP Raju Bista show what work he has done on the several issues pertaining to the Hills so far. He has also demanded that the

BJP MP works for those issues at the Centre. As Mr Sharma’s fast entered

the third day today, GNLF leader Sandeep Limbu levelled various allegations against the AIGL leader and claimed that the fast was a “drama.”

“Allegations are being levelled that the BJP MP and MLAs are doing nothing, but it has only been about two years that he has taken over as the MP. Even during this period, everyone knows that due to the Covid pandemic he could

work properly for about six months only. We are satisfied with the work he has done during that period,” Mr Limbu told the Press, adding that they were

not accountable for what happened before 2019 as they were not with the BJP before that.

“The MP is doing the work that he is required to do raise our issues in the Parliament. He also initiated talks for our issue with the Home Minister some time back. It is being alleged that he raised the issue under Rule 377 of the Parliament, which meant Zero Hour, but in fact it is Business Hour,” said Mr Limbu, referring to Mr Bista recently taking up the issue in Parliament.

The GNLF leader also claimed that the fast-unto-death was a “drama” and that

a conspiracy was afoot to stop the ‘Permanent Political Solution’ (PPS) from being granted. “If he (Mr Sharma) wanted a written reply from the MP there was no need for him to go on a hunger strike and could have simply written to

the MP. Will the MP’s reply or resignation from his post ensure PPS or tribal status for the Gorkhas? For the MP to reply is just a waste of time,” said Mr Limbu.

Mr Sharma has set forth four conditions to the MP for lifting his fast. He has demanded that Mr Bista show something concrete proof of what he has done and give it in writing as to why he has not been able to do anything on it. The

other two demands are that if he wanted to work on those issues, then he should be able to take up those issues in the next Parliament session, and

that he has to resign if he failed to do so.

On the other hand, Mr Sharma, whose health deteriorated today, said, “It is sad

that a party is making such a stand and a responsible leader is making such low-level statements. Everyone knows that our MP has raised the main

issues that were promised to the people here mostly only during Zero Hour of Parliament, while raising other issues during Question Hour.”

“The statement that the MP was only able to work for six months is also absurd as even during the Covid pandemic, the Parliament was open. As

for the matter of us writing to him, we had already done that sometime back, while also meeting him and enquiring about those issues,” said Mr Sharma.