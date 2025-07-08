Logo

# Bengal

AI robots welcome IEM students

The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) kicked off its academic session for 2025. The BTech batch, with a one-of-a-kind artificially intelligent robot, welcomed guests at its Gurukul campus.

SNS | Kolkata | July 8, 2025 10:05 am

Photo:IANS

A Futuristic Start to a Promising Journey

The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) kicked off its academic session for 2025. The BTech batch, with a one-of-a-kind artificially intelligent robot, welcomed guests at its Gurukul campus. AI enabled Robots stationed at the entrance greeted the incoming students and their families, symbolising IEM’s commitment to innovation, hands-on learning, and future-ready education.

This year, IEM holds the distinction of being the first engineering institution in West Bengal — and one of the earliest in the country — to begin its academic session on 1 July. The inaugural event, held recently, set the stage for a transformative educational journey for hundreds of eager first-year students.

The welcome ceremony was graced by distinguished members of the IEM-UEM Group, including Prof. Banani Chakrabarti, president of IEM-UEM Group; Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti, director of IEM and pro-vice chancellor of UEM; Gopa Goswami, director of corporate relations; Dr Rajashree Paul and others.

The AI-enabled humanoid robot was developed by senior IEM students. These machines reflected the institute’s emphasis on building real-world skills from day one.

Speaking to the students and their families, Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti remarked: “At IEM, our goal is not just to teach, but to inspire creation. This AI enabled robotic welcome is a symbol of what our students can achieve when education meets imagination. We prepare students to innovate, collaborate, and lead in a world shaped by technology and ideas.”

