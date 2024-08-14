Ahead of I-Day, ITC pays tribute to nation with musical composition ‘Desh Ek Raag’

On the occasion of 78th Independence Day, ITC Ltd. has paid tribute to the nation with the creation of a unique musical composition, ‘Desh Ek Raag’, performed by ‘gurus’ and ‘shishyas’ of the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (ITC-SRA).

The soul-stirring composition captures the confluence of Hindustani classical music forms rooted in the cultural traditions of the country. The musical ensemble innovatively combines western and Indian instrumental accompaniments to play Hindustani classical tunes to contemporise Indian classical music for the younger generations.

The composition, rendered in a musical video, was shared by Sanjiv Puri, Chairman of ITC, through a post on LinkedIn. Puri is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of ITC-SRA.

Advertisement

Performed by ITC-SRA gurus and scholars, in collaboration with other artistes, the special composition is an ode to the nation, in which ‘parampara’ and ‘pragati’ (tradition and progress), and ‘viraasat’ and ‘vikas’ (heritage and development) go hand-in-hand.

The initiative is in line with ITC’s credo of ‘Nation First: Sab Saath Badhein’, which underscores the company’s core belief in creating inclusive and enduring value for the nation.

Speaking about the initiative, Sanjiv Puri said, “I am delighted that, as a tribute to our country on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, ITC Sangeet Research Academy (ITC-SRA) has created a special composition, presented in the form of a music video ‘Desh Ek Raag – an Ode to the Nation’. This musical masterpiece by the talented scholars of ITC-SRA draws inspiration from Raag Desh, stirring a profound sense of pride and admiration for our great nation.

“For nearly five decades, ITC has nurtured and promoted Hindustani classical music through the ITC-SRA, a one-of its kind institution. ITC-SRA has been enriched over the years by India’s acclaimed gurus who have imparted precious knowledge and training through a unique guru-shishya parampara that embodies the country’s rich heritage.”