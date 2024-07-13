After church’s letter to CM, KMC mayor reprimands councillor’s act

Amid the controversy over the Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor’s men allegedly threatening the authorities of a church in Behala, the mayor of KMC claimed that the councillor’s intervention was wrong and unnecessary.

Mayor’s remarks came in the backdrop of the issue surrounding the allegations of the councillor of ward 123 Sudip Polley allegedly threatening the authorities of a church in Behala and the Bishop over the construction being carried out in the field owned by the Oxford Mission. As claimed by the authorities of the church, the councillor tried to threaten them through his men while obstructing the construction works on their property. Highlighting the issue, the Diocese of Calcutta (Church of North India) wrote a letter to the chief minister and the mayor drawing their attention over the matter.

The local councillor, Sudip Polley, however, denied the allegations. “I had requested the church authorities to keep the field open for the local children, where a construction was being done by filling up a water body,” claimed the councillor. Reacting to the allegations as to why he himself went to the spot and tried to obstruct the construction works, he said,”I never tried to obstruct the work but had only visited there to see where the pond filling was being carried out.”

As learnt from sources, mayor Firhad Hakim is said to have reprimanded the councillor over the matter. Addressing the media later during the day, the mayor said, “I have told Sudip (the councillor) that his going to the place was not right. If it was illegal, the corporation could have been informed. The corporation would have looked into the matter. Why would we as councillors get involved? As per law, councillors do not have any authority in matters of illegal constructions. So, if there is any complaint, it is to be forwarded to the building department. Going to the place personally is not under our powers neither does the law authorise this.”

According to sources, the mayor is considering talking to the Bishop over the issue.

Notably, an uproar was triggered when the opposition councillors condemned the ruling parties’ ongoing crackdown on the hawkers. BJP councillor, Sajal Ghosh claimed that the hawkers’ eviction was not a proper step and also proposed their rehabilitation during the monthly KMC House. Replying to the proposal, the mayor claimed that there was no eviction but regularisation and streamlining of the hawkers.

Meanwhile, amid the downpour this morning, an old dilapidated building collapsed near Kalighat today. Local MLA, Debasish Kumar visited the spot to take note of the situation.