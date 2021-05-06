Booth president of the Trinamul Congress in the Alipurduar Assembly constituency, Dipak Roy, was brutally murdered late last night. A resident of Mathura village under the Alipurduar police station, the 38-yearold Roy was returning from a marriage party in his car when he was stopped by a group of persons at the Sonapur area under the same police station, it is learnt.

“Around three to four persons who were also travelling in the car somehow managed to flee, while Dipak Roy was brutally attacked with sharp weapons. He died on the spot,” a source said today. Local people, along with local Trinamul Congress workers, took him to the Sonapur hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead,’ it is learnt.

Roy was the booth president of the TMC for the 12/44 number booth in Alipurduar. The Trinamul Congress was quick to point fingers at what the party said were “BJP-backed goons.” TMC leaders alleged that the BJP killed Roy as the TMC had lost all the five Assembly seats in the recently-concluded elections in Alipurduar district.

“The BJP murdered our dear booth president Dipak Roy, who was always very energetic and politically promising. We demand immediate arrest of the culprits and exemplary punishment for them,” said the president of the Alipurduar district Trinamul Congress, Mridul Goswami.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, denied involvement in the matter. “The Trinamul Congress is blaming each other for their loss in the Assembly elections in the district. The incident may be the result of the same feud. Police should investigate the matter,” said the district president of the BJP, Ganga Prasad Sharma.

Police sources said they have started investigations and have already detained three persons in connection with the killing.