Adhir’s high praise for HC judge

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP and opposition leader in the Parliament, on Saturday expressed desire to project Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay as chief minister to fight elections in the state. While speaking to reporters at his party office at Berhampur in Murshidabad the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president, said, “Justice Gangopadhyay has got the faith, confidence and trust of the people of Bengal. We want an election to be held in Bengal making him a chief ministerial face because people trust him.

We want to see him as chief minister and I will stand in the queue first to vote for him if he contests the election.” “A new era could be started if such personalities are brought to the political field to take charge to run the administration. This is my personal view,” the state Congress chief said. Interestingly, Justice Gangopadhyay was in Berhampore town to attend a programme on cancer care this afternoon when Mr Chowdhury was making such statements proposing the former as a face of chief minister.

Justice Gangopadhyay did not comment when reporters requested for his reaction. While reacting to Mr Chowdhury’s statement, a Trinamul Congress MP said, “It exposes bankruptcy in his (Adhir) thoughts.” BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that he (Adhir) should not mix judiciary with politics. CPI-M Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, “Anyone can be chief minister except Mamata Banerjee, her party is looting people of this state.”

