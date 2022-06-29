Adhir unhappy with district congress workers

The leaders of Murshidabad district Congress earned a snub from the state Congress president, Adhir Chowdhury today, Congress party sources said.

Chowdhury, also the Congress MP from Berhampore Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad district, admitted that the Congress leaders of Murshidabad virtually disappointed him when he urged the district and block-level leaders of Murshidabad to mobilize support for the state Congress’ protest programme on the issue of Anis Khan’s murder in Howrah.

Addressing an introspection camp of the Congress party today at Berhampore Chowdhury said, “To demonstrate protest against the police-sponsored murder of student leader Anis Khan, I led a foot march for three consecutive days in Howrah. That time I told leaders of Murshidabad district Congress to send one or two party activists from every block of Murshidabad to the venue of a protest rally in Howrah. But not a single one of the party cadres, including the block presidents of Murshidabad attended the protest march in Howrah.”

Today’s meeting is not for blame-game but for self-evaluation by leaders themselves, Chowdhury said, setting the agenda for the introspection camp. When hard times prevail, Bengal Congress looks forward to Murshidabad to derive inspiration for party activists elsewhere, the parliamentarian remarked. He asked, “If you get nervous, how can you motivate others?”

There is nothing wrong if the Congress begins from zero, said Chowdhury, also the leader of the Congress party in Parliament. He alleged that the ruling Trinamul Congress has taken up the gauntlet to strengthen BJP at the cost of the Congress. But the recent Assembly bypolls in Tripura proved that the TMC’s design won’t work, he said.