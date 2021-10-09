Adhir slams Mamata for claiming to head anti-Modi alliance

West Bengal PCC chief, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacked chief minister Mamata Banerjee today for spearheading a campaign that Trinamul Congress and not Congress will lead the Opposition grand alliance against BJP-led NDA

in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“But my party is unwilling to oblige them as 300 BJP activists from North-24-Pargans have joined Congress during the day,” Chowdhury said. He said that Miss Banerjee sought help from Congress to become CM in 2011, adding that since then she has damaged Congress base which has culminated in a wipeout but BJP has gained in the last Assembly elections.

The Congress has been engaged in a running ideological battle against RSS long before independence, the PCC chief said, adding that Miss Banerjee once shared governance with BJP’s ideological organisation, he said. Referring to Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Chowdhury said it is a matter of shame that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to condemn the incident and speak in public about it.

Had not the Supreme Court taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, it would have been hushed up by the “double-engine government” of BJP at UP and the Centre, he said.