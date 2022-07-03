Additional trains for audit & accounts service exam

The Kolkata Metro Railway has announced running of additional service for the aspirants of the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service (Preliminary) Examination which is to be held tomorrow.

The city Metro will operate 134 services instead of 130 that is usually operated on Sundays for the examinees. Of the total, 67 services are to be run each in the up and down directions. Also, of the 134 services, according to the city Metro office, 129 will be operated between Kavi Subhas and Dakshineswar stations.

Of these, the city’s lifeline will have 63 services in the up direction and 66 in the down direction between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar.

The Kolkata Metro authorities have also announced that the services are to be available at 10-minute intervals during peak hours tomorrow.

Considering the exam, the authorities have also decided upon starting Metro services half-an-hour earlier than usual in the morning for the benefit of the aspirants. The city Metro will run the first service, at 8.30 am from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar Metro stations instead of 9 am. Similarly, the first service from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum to Dakshineswar Metro stations.

The timing of the last service, according to Metro railway office, is however to remain unchanged.

Notably, the Kolkata Metro Railway is running an increased number of services in the weekdays which are almost like the pre-Covid times. The city Metro is operating 288 services instead of 282 from Monday to Friday.