Kolkata Metro to open more gates for night services

The Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to open more gates at various Metro stations for commuters during the experimental night services that are to begin from 24 June.

During this experimental run, which has been undertaken for around a month, it has been observed that in stations like Central, Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Netaji Bhavan, Jatin Das Park, Gitanjali and Sahid Khudiram, average passenger count has been hovering around only 10 to 20, daily.

According to the city Metro office, at stations like Shyambazar, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Chandni Chowk, Park Street, Rabindra Sadan, Netaji Bhavan and Rabindra Sarobar, 50 per cent gates are remaining open for these experimental services in order to make entry and exit of passengers fast and easy.

Likewise, at stations like Netaji, Masterda Surya Sen, Gitanjali, Kavi Nazrul, Sahid Khudiram and Kavi Subhash, all the gates remain open for the passengers willing to avail these services. At stations like Dum Dum, Belgachia, Girish Park, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Maidan and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, more than 60 per cent of gates are remaining open.

The Metro authorities have issued a list of the gates that are to remain open during the experimental special night services. For example, at stations like Netaji, Masterda Surya Sen, Gitanjali, Kavi Nazrul, Sahid Kudhiram and Kavi Subhash would continue to remain open while at Rabindra Sarobar only two gates would be kept open.

The list includes three gates at Kalighat, Jatin Das Park and so on.