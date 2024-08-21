Actor Samrat Mukherjee arrested after hitting motorcyclist

Tollywood actor Samrat Mukherjee has been accused of hitting a motorcyclist while driving allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested and produced before the Alipur court. The incident left the motorcyclist seriously injured, and has been admitted to SSKM Hospital in critical condition. According to local sources, the incident occurred on Monday night at Behala’s Roy Bahadur Road. Eyewitnesses claimed that the accused actor was driving recklessly when he hit the motorcyclist, causing the car to crash into a nearby wall. The injured man’s family stated that the actor’s car suddenly swerved into the opposite lane and hit the bike, throwing the rider off his bike. He was quickly rescued and sent to the hospital.

Locals alleged that the actor was intoxicated at the time of the accident. Although the police have not yet released any official statement, sources at Lalbazar have indicated that the actor’s blood samples might be tested to confirm if he was under the influence. Samrat Mukherjee is a well-known face on television, having played significant roles in several serials, mostly as a villain. His wife, Moyna Mukherjee, is also an actress. Samrat runs his own dance and acting training center, which has trained many individuals who have gone on to pursue careers not only in acting but also in journalism. He also conducts various acting workshops. Currently, he can be seen in the television series “Akash Kusum.”

