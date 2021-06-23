Trinamul Congress DumDum MP Saugata Roy today criticised the Modi government for the letter issued to former state chief secretary, Alapan Bandopadhyay threatening to take action if the IAS officer fails to reply.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) which is directly under the Prime Minister had issued a fresh letter to the retired IAS officer Alapan Bandopadhyay as they were not satisfied with his earlier reply. The letter said the department will be forced to take action if he failed to answer to their queries.

Saugata Roy said the Modi- government is not being able to digest BJP’s defeat in Bengal polls and have been launching attacks against the TMC government ever since Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as chief minister.

The TMC Rajya Sabha MP and party’s chief whip said that Alapan Bandopadhyay retired on 31 May and though he was asked to join the Centre his post was not mentioned. “We condemn this vindictive attitude of the Centre where it tries to bulldoze the state by destroying the federal structure of the country.”

Roy highlighted that farmers have announced a massive protest on 26 June against the anti-farmer farm laws by the Centre. The AITC will extend full support towards this protest. Our leader Mamata Banerjee, in the past, has already expressed her support towards the farmers.”