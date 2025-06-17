Abhishek’s posers to Centre on Pahalgam attack

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress national general secretary, lambasted the Centre and raised five questions regarding the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists 55 days ago.

Mr Banerjee has raised the questions in his X handle today.

He wrote: “It has been over 55 days since the Pahalgam terror attack took place. It is a matter of concern that neither the mainstream media, members of the opposition parties nor the judges have stepped in to raise these five critical questions before the Government of India.”

These questions are border breach and civilian casualties. How did the terrorists manage to infiltrate the border and launch an attack killing 26 people? Where is the accountability in the massive breach in national security, he asked.

Secondly, if it is an intelligence failure, then how could the IB chief be given extension? He has been granted a one-year extension, that too barely a month after the attack. Why was he rewarded rather than held accountable? What is the compulsion? If the Government of India can use Pegasus spyware against the opposition leaders, what prompted them not to use the same tool against terrorist networks?

He further asked where are the four terrorists responsible for the religion based massacre.

He asked when India will reclaim PoJK. He remarked after reaching out to 33 countries, post Pahalgam incident in the past one month, how many countries have supported India. If India is the real Viswaguru, then why did the IMF and World Bank provide huge financial assistance to Pakistan.

He further asked how Pakistan was appointed vice-chairman of the United Nation Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee, barely a month after the attack.

He pointed out that over Rs 2 lakh crore have been spent for the external affairs ministry in the past 10 years. He said: “Indian people deserve transparency, accountability and results. No silence and Spin.”

Trinamul leaders, including Dr Shashi Panja, Mohua Moitra, Saket Gokhale and Derek O’ Biren raised similar questions in their X handle.