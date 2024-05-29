Abhishek’s challenge at DH

6 wounded in factional fight
Two Trinamul Congress groups headed by the local MLA and the block president were engaged in a clash over a panchayat tender today, leaving six injured, including the local area committee president of the party.
Abhishek today made an announcement: “Friends in the media and many others have been texting me and asking about the estimated number of seats TMC will win in the upcoming polls. I had said that, I’ll reveal at the right time. Today, I want to say that out of 33 seats that went to polls, Trinamul Congress has crossed 23 seats mark. This is my challenge and you can tally my claims on 4 June.
Diamond Harbour will deliver a final blow
BJP has now started blaming the Central forces. Why? Because central forces are also aware that on 4 June, a democratic INDIA bloc will form the govt at the Centre.
