Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Abhishek’s challenge at DH

Abhishek today made an announcement: “Friends in the media and many others have been texting me and asking about the estimated number of seats TMC will win in the upcoming polls.

SNS | Kolkata | May 29, 2024 11:09 am

Abhishek’s challenge at DH

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee (file photo)

Abhishek today made an announcement: “Friends in the media and many others have been texting me and asking about the estimated number of seats TMC will win in the upcoming polls. I had said that, I’ll reveal at the right time. Today, I want to say that out of 33 seats that went to polls, Trinamul Congress has crossed 23 seats mark. This is my challenge and you can tally my claims on 4 June.

Diamond Harbour will deliver a final blow

BJP has now started blaming the Central forces. Why? Because central forces are also aware that on 4 June, a democratic INDIA bloc will form the govt at the Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

6 wounded in factional fight

Two Trinamul Congress groups headed by the local MLA and the block president were engaged in a clash over a panchayat tender today, leaving six injured, including the local area committee president of the party.