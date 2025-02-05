Abhishek visits Sebaashray camp in Metiabruz

Trinamul Congress MP from Diamond Harbour today visited a Sebaashray camp in Metiabruz this morning.

The camp was held at field 4 of Navabrata Seva Samity. He was greeted by the local Trinamul Congress leaders. Those who were present at the camp talked to him and he had assured them every possible help.

He took to X to express his opinion. He wrote: “Imagine waking up every day to a world blurred beyond recognition, where familiar faces fade, daily tasks become impossible, and independence slowly slips away. For thousands of elderly individuals battling cataracts, this isn’t just a medical issue – It’s a silent imprisonment. But #Sebaashray has helped them break free.

“After Diamond Harbour and Falta, 10 patients referred from the model camp at Bishnupur underwent completely free cataract surgeries at Renuka Eye Institute. This isn’t just about restoring sight- It’s about restoring control, confidence and the ability to live without fear or dependence. To the elderly, losing vision is not just a health issue, it’s an erosion of identity. Through Sebaashray, we are ensuring that no one is forced to accept this as their fate.

“Healthcare must reach people before their suffering becomes irreversible. That is the ethos of Sebaashray – not passive welfare, but proactive, intervention-driven service that changes lives before it’s too late.”

The Sebaashray camp was inaugurated by him on 2 January. So far more than 5.50 lakh people have visited the camps since the beginning.