Abhishek visits RKM, INA monument in Singapore

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited the Ramakrishna Mission in Singapore today.

Mr Banerjee, who is a part of a Parliamentary delegation, arrived in Singapore to discuss ways and means to curb terrorism with political leaders, ministers and think tanks.

Mr Banerjee went to RKM this morning and paid flowers and offered prayers to Sri Ramakrishna, Ma Sarada and Swami Vivekananda. He talked to the monks of the Order.

It may be recalled that Netaji during his stay in Singapore used to visit the RKM centre regularly to practice meditation. He took off the military fatigue used to put on dhoti and sat practised meditation.

Mr Banerjee also went to the INA monument at Esplanade Park. As the memorial is currently under repair he offered prayer from outside.

Mr Banerjee in his X-handle wrote: “Today at the INA memorial in Esplanade Park, Singapore, I solemnly remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose – a towering statesman, fearless patriot, and a defining figure in India’s quest for freedom. The memorial which pays tribute to the INA is currently under renovation ahead of significant events in Singapore, hence, I paid my tributes from outside. The moment stirred profound emotion within me- a poignant reminder of the heroic struggle led by revolutionaries like Netaji.”

As part of the all-party delegation, Abhishek joined fellow MPs in a meeting with Mr Edwin Tong, Singapore’s Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs. The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and India’s resolute approach to counter-terrorism on the global stage.

Abhishek, later in his X-handle wrote: “We were honoured to call on H.E. Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, and express India’s ZERO-TOLERANCE POLICY against terrorism. We deeply appreciate the presence and support of Senior Minister of State Mr Janil Puthucheary and Members of Parliament Mr Vikram Nair and Mr Saktiandi Supaat during our discussions.

“In meetings with Singaporean interlocutors from the government, academia, think tanks, media, and business, we underlined the new normal in India’s policy on counterterrorism: PRECISE, RESPONSIBLE, and UNFLINCHING. We also had an insightful meeting with Mr Edwin Tong, Singapore’s Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs. We deeply valued our interactions with the Indian community in Singapore – a reflection of the shared resilience, unity and unwavering solidarity of our diaspora in the face of terrorism.

“Amidst a packed day, I took time to visit the INA Memorial at Esplanade Park, which is currently undergoing renovation. I offered my tributes from outside, but even from a distance, it was a moment of SOLEMN REFLECTION. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a towering statesman, fearless patriot, and a defining figure in India’s quest for freedom; his legacy continues to live in our hearts, undiminished by time. I also offered prayers at the Ramakrishna Mission in Singapore, a beacon of spiritual enlightenment and service. Terrorism respects no borders, and the fight against it must unite us all. India stands firm in its MORAL and STRATEGIC CLARITY: those who perpetrate, support, or justify terrorism will be HELD TO ACCOUNT.”