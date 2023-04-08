Abhishek to address rally in Alipurduar

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek banerjee will address a public meeting at Alipurduar tomorrow.

Mr Banerjee will address gatherings in several districts, including Bankura and Purulia in April. Tomorrow’s rally is significant as the West Bengal Election Commission may announce the date of panchayat election any day.

Trinamul, despite its success in the 2021 Assembly election, when it bagged 213 seats, failed to make any dent in Alipurduar. BJP got all the seven Assembly seats in Alipurduar. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, John Barla of BJP was elected from the seat.

However, over the years the BJP’s organizational strength suffered a major setback with hundreds of the party’s youth force fleeing the party.

Trinamul Congress is trying to improve its organizational strength, up to the booth level. Mr Banerjee has met the leaders of some districts. Party chairperson Mamata Banerjee will meet the leaders of Hooghly on 20 April at her Kalighat residence. She has asked the leaders to campaign against the BJP’s deliberate attempt to stall rural development in West Bengal by not clearing the dues which has reached a staggering Rs 1.15 lakh crore. Trinamul Congress in Alipurduar said last minute preparations were on for tomorrow’s meeting. There is overwhelming response from the people and party leaders and everyone is eager to listen to him.

Political experts said in many districts there was resentment among the leaders over the distribution of tickets for the forthcoming panchayat election. How Mr Banerjee addresses this problem is a major issue for Trinamul Congress. As panchayat elections are held on local issues, leaders, who are popular in the area will win the poll irrespective of political party. Trinamul’s main target is the 2024 Lok Sabha election and it wants to test its organizational strength in the panchayat election. Mr Banerjee will announce the road map for the forthcoming rural polls which the leaders will follow to retain their position.