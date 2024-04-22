Abhishek slams CAA as BJP’s ‘false promise’ ahead of polls

In a rally held at Duttapulia, located within the Matua dominated Ranaghat parliamentary area in Nadia, Trinamul national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee lambasted the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), branding it as yet another instance of the BJP’s “jumla” or false promises. Addressing a fervent crowd, Mr Banerjee urged people not to succumb to the purported traps set by the saffron party.

Mr Banerjee pointed out the timing of the implementation of the CAA, just ahead of the upcoming elections, suggesting a political motive behind its sudden enforcement. He highlighted the prolonged duration it took the BJP to formulate the rules for the act since its passage in 2019, labeling it as another instance of deceptive politicking. “If you go through the CAA notification, 38 pages out of 40 consist of forms. People have been asked to fill up the forms without any detail and clarity,” Mr Banerjee emphasised, questioning the transparency and intentions behind the cumbersome process. Directing his criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Banerjee accused the BJP of failing to deliver on its promise of granting citizenship.

He alleged that the CAA forms, which require individuals to declare their origins from Bangladesh or Pakistan, would result in the deletion of essential documents such as voter cards and Aadhaar cards, ultimately curtailing benefits. Mr Banerjee also took a swipe at BJP leaders, questioning their conspicuous absence in filling out the CAA forms, implying their reluctance to face the repercussions of their own policies. He cited the plight of 12 lakh Hindu Bengalis in Assam who allegedly fell victim to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) due to the CAA. A Trinamul source disclosed the party’s strategic decision to campaign against the CAA in refugee-dominated Nadia and North 24-Parganas, denouncing the CAA portal as a “BJP poll gimmick.”

Turning his attention to PM Modi’s recent remarks about showcasing progress in Jammu and Kashmir, where Mr Modi promised grand developments in the next five years, Mr Banerjee said: “What have you seen in the last 10 years? The trailer has only shown a huge price hike in various items from eggs to gas to petrol to diesel and kerosene. Imagine what they will show in the cinema in the next five years. Do you want to vote for them?” Mr Banerjee also emphasized the absence of BJP’s contribution during the people’s troubled times, contrasting it with Trinamul Congress’s active presence. “Who came to save you during your times of trouble in the last five years?

No one, including Modi, came here. Only Trinamul Congress appeared during your trouble times,” asserted Mr Banerjee. Drawing attention to local issues, Mr Banerjee highlighted the plight of the tant (cotton) workers, condemning the central government’s imposition of 18 percent GST on cotton while granting zero per cent GST for the diamond trade.

He pledged: “If the government is changed at the Centre, no GST will be imposed on cotton.” He pointedly mentioned the lack of support from BJP candidate Jagannath Sarkar and highlighted instances of violence, urging voters to seek retribution through the ballot box. In his closing remarks, Mr Banerjee reiterated his commitment to fighting against the injustices perpetrated by the BJP, urging the electorate to support Trinamul in the upcoming elections for a better future.