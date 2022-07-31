Abhishek meeting SSC candidates scripted: Sukanta

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MP Sukanta Majumder today said that Trinamul Congress general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, yesterday enacted a scripted drama to promise jobs to SSC-qualified candidates despite having not being part of the state government. They alleged that the same person today let loose the police force to oust the TET-qualified candidates from his office on Camac Street.

“His meeting with SSC candidates was scripted. Some candidates of his choice, out of thousands, met him yesterday. His main aim was to divert attention from corruption. He is the representative of a political party. How could he promise government jobs to them,” said Mr Majumdar.

Today, a scuffle also broke out between police and Mr Majumdar near Hazra More when the BJP state president descended from his car to join the agitation near the residence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the SSC scam.

The saffron party alleged that the police dragged Mr Majumdar and physically assaulted him. He was arrested later. BJP state co-observer and national convener of IT cell Amit Malviya condemned the police action. “Protests against Mamata Banerjee are becoming mass movements in Bengal, including in her own stronghold of South Kolkata, where Dr Sukanata Mazumdar, BJP WB President was leading a poster pasting campaign and has been arrested. It says, “Bengal’s Shame Mamata!” he tweeted. Leader of Opposition Subhendu Adhikary said that spread of corruption will soon be unearthed in Birbhum and Kalighat.

“I can assure you Mount Belghoria & Mount Tollygunge are just tiny foothills. Hold your breath till you get to see a glimpse of Mount Birbhum & Kalighat. We won’t rest until this corrupt regime is kicked out of the door,” he tweeted.