Abhishek holds virtual meet with party leaders before state polls

Taking a leaf out of the chief minister and the Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s book, her nephew and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today held a virtual meet with party leaders on Saturday. He is supposed to have firmed up strategies to go whole hog to cleanse voters’ list of alleged fake voters by restructuring committees in the districts and block level.

Mr Banerjee’s virtual meeting had over 4,500 Trinamul leaders in attendance, where he asked party leaders to remain circumspect while accomplishing the mission of cleansing voters’ list.

“In Delhi, where the Assembly polls took place after seven months of the Lok Sabha polls, about 4.12 lakh new voters were added by manipulation in the voters’ list. In Maharashtra, 39 lakh voters were added in four months, of which maximum were fake voters to win polls. There are 78 such Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, where about 18 lakh alleged new voters had been added and of which in 68 Assembly constituencies the BJP came up triumphs. This could not be a coincidence,” Mr Banerjee is believed to have told the party leaders.

Trinamul national general secretary further said that but their manipulations notwithstanding, “We have seen through their tricks of manipulations and won’t let them succeed by repeating the show here.”

In the next 5 days a zila committee will be formed. From 21-27 March, block committees were to be formed, whereas from 28 March-3 April, anchal & ward committees will be formed, he is believed to have said.

Elaborating further, the source further claimed that I-Pac would work in close coordination with the district leaders.

“We have noticed many people are trying to extort money in the name of I-Pac or my office. We filed a police complaint against those,” he is supposed to have said. A phone number (8142681426) has been shared to report if anyone tried to claim that he is from I-Pac and dupe or extort money.

He also said that only people from his office can give any instructions. Should such a situation arise, leaders should contact his office first to verify things.

He also cautioned leaders to refrain from indulging any internal bickering that would cost the party dear. Citing some examples, he told them to behave responsibly for sake of the party’s success and refrain from any work that would endanger the party’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly polls.

A 10-min video was played to train the party leaders, today. He said that training camps in every Assembly Constituencies will be organised so that ground leaders can carry out verification accordingly.

He is supposed to have said: “We are giving Lakshmir Bhandar. There is no Central assistance. See what they did in Maharashtra. Before the polls they made a promise they would give money and later held the funds and cut the budget.”