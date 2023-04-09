Abhishek highlights plight of Bengal

With an eye on the upcoming panchayat polls, all India Trinamul Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today came down heavily on the BJP-led central government on the issue of fund disbursal, especially the money due for 100 days’ work in West Bengal, which has not yet been released.

Addressing a political rally at Alipurduar today, the party’s general secretary asked his party workers to initiate an outreach drive across the state for sending at least one crore letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue.

“BJP-led central government is torturing people of Bengal by withholding their rightful dues,” Abhishek Banerjee said, adding, “BJP leaders here are desperately trying hard to stop disbursement of funds from the central government. The reason is the BJP lost in the Assembly election in 2021. But the TMC will continue fighting for people’s rights.”

Mr Banerjee also pointed out chief minister Mamata Banerjee sat on dharna on Red Road in Kolkata to protest the delay in releasing funds meant for 100 days’ job. “I, accompanied by 25 MPs, tried to meet union minister for rural development Giriraj Singh on this issue three days back but he didn’t allow us. In fact he doesn’t have guts to meet us,” Mr Banerjee said.

“I ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, instead of showing power with ED and CBI, release funds for West Bengal, a legitimate claim from the people,” he mentioned.

“I am speaking here politically and not for begging votes. My objective is to highlight the plight of commoners in Bengal,” he said, adding, “West Bengal is the only state where the BJP-led central government withholds funds of the people.” A political observer said: “Common people cannot be deprived of their rights, especially 100 days’ job, because it’s a national rural employment guarantee act.” Mr Banerjee said, “People will choose their candidates for the upcoming panchayat polls. Instead of voting for Balakot and Hindu-Muslim, I will request you to vote for rights and development.