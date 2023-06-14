Abhishek expresses inability to appear for questioning

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in a letter to the assistant director, Directorate of Enforcement (DE), under finance ministry, has expressed his inability to appear before the office because of his preoccupation.

The letter has been written to Mithilesh Kumar Mishra, the assistant director, today. Mr Banerjee wrote, “I am unable to appreciate the scope and purport of the summon under reference in as much as you have sought information/ documents which do not have any connection with the public speech delivered by me on 29.3.2023 and therefore, are beyond the scope of the directions passed by the Hon’ble Court in the aforesaid matter.

Mr Banerjee said currently he is not in the city because of his participation in the state-wide yatra. Moreover, as the panchayat election will be held on 8 July, he will be even more busy. He also sought clarification about the information and documents which the investing agency wants from him. He said he was ready to cooperate provided proper law is followed in issuing the summons to him