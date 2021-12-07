Abhishek Banerjee to meet all MPs in Delhi

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to leave for Delhi tomorrow. Party sources revealed he would meet all the TMC MPs.

Party sources revealed that Mr Banerjee will discuss with the MPs the various issues that needs to be brought up on the floor of the Parliament. This includes Nagaland tragedy where 13 civilians were killed in Army ambush. Prevailing Covid situation, centre’s vaccination policy for children, violence against Trinamul members during municipal poll in Agartala, are some of the matters that is likely to be discussed.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee will also campaign for Trinamul candidates on 15 and 16 December. On 16 December, Mamata Banerjee will hold two election meetings- one in Jadavpur for all candidates of Jadavpur and Tollygunge areas and the other in Behala that covers both Behala East and West. He will hold two rallies for Trinamul candidates for North and South Kolkata- one from Shyambazar and the other at Hazra crossing.

TMC four-member team bound for Nagaland cancels visit: After 14 civilians were killed in Nagaland in an Army ambush, Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed her heartfelt condolences for the bereaved families and also demanded a thorough probe into the incident so that the victims’ families get justice.

Sushmita Deb, Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the Union Home Minister has failed to maintain law and order and security of the country, including in Assam and Nagaland. He has only become the Union Home minister to use Central agencies like CBI and ED on different political parties to secure the BJP party,

she alleged.

The Trinamul delegation that was to visit Nagaland, has now postponed their visit. TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen said, ” Just as we were about to board the flight to Jorhat, we received intimation that Nagaland government has issued prohibitory order and section 144 is clamped on the entire state. We received intimation from our party high command that we will not be allowed to go out of Jorhat airport and our movement will also be restricted.”

Mr Prasun Banerjee MP said,” We were going to meet the bereaved family members and express our solidarity with the victims’ families. We are not going to Nagaland to create a law and order problem.”