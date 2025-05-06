Abduction sparks border awareness drive

Following the recent abduction of an Indian farmer by Bangladeshi miscreants, Indian authorities have launched an awareness campaign for villagers living along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district, West Bengal.

The Incident occurred on 16 April, when Ukil Barman, a farmer from the Chamta border village, was reportedly abducted while working on his farmland, located on the Bangladesh side of the border. Although personnel from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) later rescued him, Barman was handed over to the local police and remains in custody in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

The abduction has triggered concern among residents of the border villages. A local organisation, the Rajbanshi Oikyo Mancha, strongly condemned the incident and has called for Barman’s immediate release.

Advertisement

In response, the police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), held a public meeting in Chamta to raise awareness about cross-border safety. A senior police officer urged villagers to follow BSF protocols strictly, emphasising the importance of moving in groups and adhering to designated timings when accessing their farmland across the border.

“Farmers should go together and return together to avoid the risk of abduction,” the officer said, highlighting the vulnerability of individuals working alone near the international boundary.

Due to the fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border, several tracts of Indian farmland now lie on the Bangladesh side. The BSF operates border gates that are opened at set times each day, allowing Indian farmers to access their land under strict surveillance.

The BSF maintains round-the-clock vigilance in these sensitive areas to prevent cross-border incidents.