AAP celebrates 13th foundation day, vows to keep working with honesty

The AAP on Tuesday celebrated its 13th foundation day with its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal highlighting the significance of the party’s name and its symbol ‘jhadu’ (broom) as emblematic of its mission to serve and clean the system.

Speaking on this occasion, Kejriwal said, “AAP has completed 12 years today, this marks the beginning of its 13th year. It feels like the party was formed just yesterday and coincidentally, today is also India’s Constitution Day which cannot just be a coincidence,”

“On the same day when the nation celebrates Constitution Day, a new political party was born after 70 years or independence. Whatever God does, there’s always a reason behind it as he doesn’t act without purpose. So, God chose Constitution Day to give birth to the AAP. He must have thought that the Constitution is in danger and a party is needed to protect it,” Kejriwal added.

Advertisement

Highlighting the party’s achievement in the last 12years, the AAP leader said, “If someone asks what we have achieved in 12 years, they might point out that we have formed governments in two states Punjab and Delhi, got five MLAs in Gujarat, MLAs in Goa and Kashmir, and elected mayors and councillors in several places. But I believe AAP’s biggest achievement is giving this country a new model of governance.”

“We’ve shown that governments can run with honesty. And if governments work honestly, anything is possible. Governments need not operate at a loss; they can function profitably too,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Atishi said, “The slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ resonated in the Ram Leela Maidan and people from Delhi and across the country, who had never stepped out of their homes or jobs, came out when an anti-corruption movement began to create a better government. This marked the formation of AAP.”

The CM added, “Every worker of this party built it with their blood and sweat, and not only did we form the government in 2013, but our 49-day government became known nationwide. And when the BJP conspired to stop the elections, it was because of these workers that in 2015, when we contested elections, the power of AAP and the people of Delhi were demonstrated, and we formed the government with 67 out of 70 seats, making Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister of Delhi.”

Moreover, AAP National organization Secretary, Sandeep Pathak expressed gratitude to party workers, stating, “During those difficult times, when our leaders were jailed as part of a conspiracy, I salute every single worker who stood united, protected the party, and carried it forward.

“The BJP may continue its conspiracies, but we will keep fighting them. Let them do whatever they wish; we are doing well, we will continue to do well, and we will work even harder for the country in the future,” he said.

Additionally, AAP Delhi State Convenor, Gopal Rai talked about the significance of the party’s foundation day coinciding with India’s Constitution Day and said, “Today marks the foundation day of the Constitution of India under the leadership of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. It is no coincidence that the Aam Aadmi Party was also founded on this day.”