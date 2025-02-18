AAI recruits young executives to bolster air operations at airport

In a significant boost to its operational efficiency and international appeal, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport recruited a dedicated team of junior executives for airside management, passenger services, terminal operations and information management.

The NSCBI Airport is set to emerge as a crucial hub for enhanced connectivity with the South World region. In a recent parliamentary session, civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu highlighted the airport’s strategic location, emphasizing its potential to serve as a gateway for international carriers seeking to connect with South East Asia and beyond. In a proactive move to ensure seamless airport operations, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has recruited a dedicated team of junior executives. Seventeen newly-appointed professionals have already begun their four-week on-the-job training (OJT) at NSCBI Airport. The intensive programme, inaugurated by Kolkata Airport director Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria, is designed to provide hands-on experience across key operational domains including airside management, passenger services, terminal operations, billing, and information management.

“The training is an essential step towards developing a skilled workforce capable of meeting the challenges of modern airport management,” Dr Beuria said during an interactive session with heads of departments (HODs). The session allowed trainees to outline their learning objectives and understand their future responsibilities, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute to the airport’s growth and efficiency. In addition to bolstering its human resources, NSCBI Airport is embracing technological advancements to enhance operational safety and efficiency. An Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) has recently been installed, enabling authorities to monitor critical weather parameters in real time and make informed decisions regarding aircraft movements.

The ministry of civil aviation is also investing heavily in infrastructure upgrades to attract renowned international airlines. With support from the civil aviation ministry, efforts are underway to expand flight operations and boost both passenger and cargo handling capacities, a move expected to unlock significant revenue potential from NSCBI airport. As Kolkata Airport gears up for a new era of operational excellence and global connectivity, these strategic initiatives underline India’s commitment to strengthening its aviation sector. With improved facilities, a technologically advanced environment, and a highly trained workforce, NSCBI Airport is well on its way to becoming a premier aviation hub in the region.